Woman demonstrates genius trick to save money on skincare products: 'Smart'

Beauty products are getting pricier by the day — but one TikTok creator has found an easy way to stretch every drop.

A recent clip from Viyana (@viviugcc), a beauty and fashion influencer, has gained attention for showing how to save money on skincare while cutting down on waste.

The scoop

In her short video, Viyana shares how she gets the most out of her facial masks by making sure no drop of product goes unused. Her tip is simple: Keep empty serum bottles and refill them with the essence that's usually left behind in sheet mask packets.

You can store the bottled essence in the fridge and use it the next time you do your skincare — no extra spending required.

"Because why would you waste?" Viyana said in the clip's caption.

How it's helping

This hack is a win for both your wallet and the planet, especially for regular mask users.

Sheet masks are typically priced at $1 or more in retail stores. Reusing leftover essence adds up to meaningful savings over time — and keeps empty bottles and single-use mask packets out of landfills.

According to Business Waste, 95% of cosmetic packaging is thrown away and accounts for 70% of all cosmetic waste.

By saving leftover essence for reuse, an individual can cut down on facial mask packaging waste. This helps ease landfill crowding and reduces plastic pollution that harms marine life.

Aside from reusing containers and using every bit of beauty products, individuals can also label their supplies with the date they open them to prevent overconsumption, make their own beauty solutions using organic ingredients, and support eco-friendly brands.

Just as consumers can adopt eco-friendly skincare habits, they can opt for greener fashion choices by ditching fast fashion, repurposing old clothes, thrifting, or donating textiles for recycling.

Even the plastic sleeves that protect dry-cleaned clothes can be reused creatively rather than thrown away. Individuals can also make money on old clothes or old electronics by reselling or trading them for store credits. These hacks make daily routines more planet- and wallet-friendly.

What everyone's saying

Most viewers are loving the hack and calling it a genius idea.

"Ahh smart!!!" exclaimed one commenter.

"Love this tip," said a couple of others.

Some shared gentle warnings and other alternatives.

According to one commenter, sheet masks generally contain fewer preservatives than serums or essences. "So it will go bad very fast and might cause even more problem[s] to your skin," they said.

Another explained that the moment you touch the serum in the pack, it's no longer perfectly clean. "And that contaminates it alr[ea]dy. So just use the serum from the mask all over at the same time when using mask," they advised.

"I just slather it all over my body," shared yet another.

