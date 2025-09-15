Woman reveals simple hack to fix slow-draining sink: 'I do this on a regular basis'

"Thank you very much."

A recent TikTok showing a quick, clean way to clear and guard against slow-draining sinks has gone viral.

The scoop

The video, posted by Boka Home (@bokahome), goes step-by-step through the process of draining the sink, with a voiceover accompanying the OP's visual walkthrough.

@bokahome Prevent sink clogs the easy way! Just once a week: Baking soda, dishwashing liquid, White vinegar, 60°C hot water Let it fizz and clean naturally — no need for harsh chemicals. Keeps your drain fresh, flowing, and clean. #SinkHack #CloggedDrain #BokaHome #KitchenHack #SingaporeHacks ♬ Peaceful Shores - The Whisper Celtic Harp

"One spoon of baking soda, two pumps of dishwashing liquid, a little vinegar, and hot water at about 60 degrees," Boka states, listing out the necessary components for this hack and pouring them into the drain. Afterward, she cleans the sink and runs the faucet to prove that it is draining more quickly.

How it's helping

It's not like cleaning products are the most expensive household items — they're fairly easy to incorporate into a weekly or monthly shopping budget. But in this moment of economic anxiety, many people are looking for ways to cut back on spending however they can, and when it comes to cleaners, this shift in priorities may actually be a bit of a blessing in disguise.

Though they don't necessarily come to mind immediately, there are cheap alternatives to many popular cleaning products that can act as money-savers, often through utilizing ingredients that most people already have at home. These hacks, including the aforementioned sink-draining method, are often just as effective and can even be safer than store-bought alternatives. Not to mention, many of these cleaning hacks can also result in reduced plastic garbage around the home.

What everyone's saying

Several commenters had questions or concerns, though Boka was happy to respond to them.

"Baking soda and vinegar cancel each other out, why people still do this idk," said one confused user.

Ever the seasoned TikToker, Boka simply asked the commenter to trust her, writing: "You need to test it out. I do this at home."

Further down the thread, she elaborated further: "The fizzing reaction helps to loosen dirt, and the hot water washes it away."

Generally, though, commenters were largely either thrilled to learn of a new hack or glad to know their existing routines were also being practiced by a popular homemaker.

"I do this on a regular basis. Cleans and shines," one user wrote.

"Thank you very much, great tips, I just tried this remedy, my sink is not clogged anymore," a top response read.

"My sink is always clean, I use hot water, baking soda and washing liquid and my sink is always dry…thanks for sharing good tips," wrote another excited viewer.

