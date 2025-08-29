Expert reveals 'brilliant' travel hack using commonly discarded item: 'Such great advice'

"I need to add these to my travel things!"

Silica packets are found in all kinds of packaging, but did you know these little sachets can be put to use when you travel?

The scoop

YouTuber Andrea (@aglimpseofgoodtravels) shares hacks and tips about how to make your trips as smooth and effortless as possible.

In her bio, she says she has 30 years of travel experience as a pilot's wife. In one clip, she explains how silica packets can help keep your items dry and smelling fresh when you're packing.

In the short video, Andrea suggests putting silica packets in your shoes to keep them dry and help absorb any odors from your long vacation walks. She also adds that if you put them in a plastic bag along with important documents, it can help protect them from moisture.

How it's helping

Silica packets are a useful item in packaging and shipping, but they are often disposed of after use, adding to the global waste problem.

Epicurious wrote on how you can use these packets in your kitchen and also explained: "Silica gel is a desiccant, which means that it reduces the ambient moisture in whatever it's packed with."

Tips like the one in this video show how we can put these little sachets to good use, and there are many more ways you can utilize their absorbing power. One resourceful person used them to prevent jewelry from tarnishing — they can go in your jewelry box.

Someone else uses them to make sure no stray moisture damages their camera equipment. By adding one to each of the pockets of their photography bag, they minimize the chances of batteries or memory cards being destroyed.

Plus, these packets can be used repeatedly — they just may need to be recharged occasionally. By leaving them out in the sun or tossing them in the oven on low for a few minutes, you can pull all the moisture out, leaving them ready to keep your belongings dry.

What everyone's saying

Other YouTube users were fascinated by this creative use of silica packets.

"This is such great advice," one person wrote.

Someone else said: "Oh my word, I need to add these to my travel things!"

Another traveler added: "That is freaking brilliant! Thank you!"

