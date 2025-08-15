Woman reveals why you shouldn't be throwing away silica gel packets: 'I didn't know that'

"I always throw them away, but not anymore after watching this!"

Those little silica gel packets that you get when you buy shoes, electronics, or medications can help keep those products dry.

But since they're made from non-biodegradable plastic, they commonly end up in landfills and waterways as waste pollution.

Fortunately, there are many ways to reuse silica gel packets instead of throwing them into the trash.

Social media influencers like Kim Brack (@kimbrack7) demonstrate the many options for reusing these packets to help you live more sustainably.

The scoop

Kim explained how she repurposes silica gel packets in daily life.

For example, she said you can put them in damp, stinky shoes to absorb odor and wetness. Another idea was to put a packet into a container with your razor to prevent rust. She also said you can put one into an AirPod case to absorb sweat.

If you save a lot of the packets over time, you can place your phone into a bag filled with them after you've dropped your phone in water to absorb moisture.

Better yet, Kim said that you can actually "recharge" silica gel packets after they lose their effectiveness.

"Just lay them out in the sun," Kim advised. "Let the sun kind of bake them on a warm day. They will recharge, and you can repurpose them again."

How it's helping

Kim's hacks for reusing silica gel packets are useful because they make the most of a common throw-away item that contributes to environmental pollution.

By reusing these packets, you can eliminate odors, revive damaged electronics, and make the products you buy last longer. You'll save money by not having to replace items you use regularly, and you'll save time by avoiding unnecessary shopping trips.

Meanwhile, you'll contribute less household waste to your community's landfill and support a cleaner, greener environment where you live.

Social media is filled with useful hacks like this to help you address everything from mold removal to mildew stench and odor removal.

Then, when your household items become damaged beyond repair, you can look into your recycling options and even make money from used electronics.

What everyone's saying

Kim's TikTok followers appreciated her tips on reusing silica gel packets and shared their feedback in the comment section.

"Wow!" one TikTok user exclaimed. "I didn't know that."

"I always feel guilty when these just find the trash," another TikToker shared. "Love this, didn't know!"

"Wow, thank you!" someone else wrote. "I always try to reuse certain items, but not these. I always throw them away, but not anymore after watching this!"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.