Woman reveals genius reason to never throw away silica gel packets: 'Have a zip lock bag of them saved just for this'

"Thought it was just me."

Almost everyone with a wet phone has placed it in a bowl of rice. A repair expert has shared a more effective solution: silica gel packets.

The scoop

TikToker The Fix Queen (@therepairgalnextdoor) shared about the helpful replacement in a video.

"Rice traps moisture. Silicon absorbs it. This isn't a debate, it's chemistry," the TikTok user explained.

Using rice can trap moisture inside devices and even leave starchy residue. Silica gel is a powerful desiccant designed to absorb humidity. This makes it ideal for drawing out water from electronics.

The Fix Queen encouraged viewers to save the packets that come with new shoes, bags, or electronics. Silica can become a free, ready-to-use emergency kit for water damage.

How it's helping

This simple, science-backed hack can save you a lot of money.

FROM OUR PARTNER Perk up the winter blues with natural, hemp-derived gummies Camino's hemp-derived gummies naturally support balance and recovery without disrupting your routine, so you can enjoy reliable, consistent dosing without guesswork or habit-forming ingredients. Flavors like sparkling pear for social events and tropical-burst for recovery deliver a sophisticated, elevated taste experience — and orchard peach for balance offers everyday support for managing stress while staying clear-headed and elevated. Learn more

A few silica gel packets can be the difference between your phone being fine or having to repair it or buy a new one. This hack can extend your electronics' lifespans and reduce unnecessary production.

Reusing silica gel packets has a positive environmental impact as well.

It reduces waste by giving these packets a second life while avoiding landfills. Extending the life of electronics also means less e-waste. Discarded gadgets often have toxic materials which leak from improper disposal or recycling.

According to U.K. supplier GeeJay Chemicals, silica gel has a "two-year shelf life."

Long-lasting water absorption keeps sensitive plug-ins and ports dry without worry. The largest silica packets get packaged with shipping containers to protect machinery.

From electronics to industrial equipment, silica gel protects devices from water damage. Social media users have also found them helpful in reducing moisture in food storage and on bookshelves. No matter where you decide to put them, these little packets are too valuable to toss.

What everyone's saying

Viewers admitted they used the incorrect rice trick and appreciated the silica hack.

"Have a zip lock bag of them saved just for this," one user commented.

Another shared, "[I] thought it was just me [who saved silica packets]."

"I had a small box full of those [packets] as a 'just in case,'" a prepared viewer wrote.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.