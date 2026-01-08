Woman reveals why she never throws away silica gel packets: 'I had no idea'

"I wondered what they were for but never looked it up."

Knowing the proper way to take care of your things helps them last for a long time so they don't need replacing. Luckily, your clothes already come with a key tool.

The scoop

TikTok user BeeEnchant Dusting Powders (@beeenchantdustingpowders) posted a video talking about the purpose of silica gel packets that come tucked inside the pockets of new clothes.

"Let's talk vintage secrets that no one's telling you anymore. Back in the day [...] they kept mothballs in their drawers for their clothing," she said in the video. "Mothballs were actually used to protect your fabric, especially anything made of wool, of cashmere, of fine linens."

She explained that mothballs release a gas that keeps moths, larvae, and fabric-eating insects away from clothes. They were common because people didn't rely on fast fashion. Good-quality garments such as sweaters and coats were investments that were rarely purchased.

"Fast forward to today, you don't see mothballs in the clothes, but you do see these little things, the silica packs that are inside the pockets of your clothing, your shoes and things. This is what those are for," she said. "Keep them, don't throw them away. They are not for bugs, they're for moisture control."

How it's helping

The most accessible way to live sustainably is to use what you already have, responsibly declutter, and donate what you don't need. That means taking care of your clothes, devices, and appliances, mending and repairing them as needed.

Tips like this one help you keep your clothes in good shape for longer. The longer your clothes last, the less you have to buy new and the less fabric crowd our landfills. Reusing and recycling like this protects our atmosphere and oceans from pollution.

"If you plan on keeping something for a long period of time, you have to make sure that you preserve it. Silica, just like mothballs, absorbs moisture and humidity so that the leather doesn't crack, the shoes don't mildew, your fabrics don't get funky, and your closets stay fresh," the poster said.

What everyone's saying

Commenters appreciated the creator's explanation and helpful tips for preserving clothes.

"I wondered what they were for but never looked it up. I just be throwing them away," one commenter said.

"I had no idea!" another user said.

"Thanks for the reminders and tips," a user commented.

