Woman reveals why you should never throw away silica gel packets: 'This is so helpful'

"All you have to do is toss it into whatever you want."

by Leslie Sattler
Professional chef Jessica Wang shared her go-to trick for keeping dry goods fresh on Instagram.

Photo Credit: Instagram

If you've ever reached for your bag of sugar only to find it's turned into one solid brick, a professional chef has a simple fix that costs next to nothing.

The scoop

Jessica Wang (@jesswang.pastry) shared her go-to trick for keeping dry goods fresh on Instagram. She relies on desiccant packets, those small silica gel pouches you find tucked inside shoe boxes, vitamin bottles, and electronics packaging.

"All you have to do is toss it into whatever you want to keep dry," Wang explains. "This works for sugar, flour, cookies, or meringues."

The packets absorb excess moisture from the air inside your containers, preventing that dreaded clumping. If you'd rather not have the packet loose among your ingredients, Wang offers another option: tape it to the underside of the lid. Either method keeps humidity at bay and your dry goods in perfect condition.

How it's helping

Pantry staples that have gone stale or clumpy often end up in the trash. When sugar hardens or flour gets lumpy, many people simply toss it out and buy more.

This hack helps you get full use out of every bag of sugar, flour, and other dry goods you purchase. Instead of replacing ingredients that have absorbed moisture, you can keep them fresh for months longer. Those savings add up, especially for baking enthusiasts who stock up on specialty flours and sugars.

Outside of your wallet, reducing food waste also means fewer resources spent on production, packaging, and transportation of replacement goods. Keeping what you already have in good condition is one of the simplest ways to cut down on unnecessary consumption.

What everyone's saying

Commenters appreciated the practical kitchen wisdom.

"This is so helpful! Thank you for sharing, Jessica!!!" one user wrote.

Others pointed out additional uses for the packets. "Silica beads in a bag useful in cooking and printing," another person noted.

Wang's kitchen tips have built a following among home cooks looking for professional techniques. "I love this series," one fan added.

