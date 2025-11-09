Passerby stunned after finding sought-after items left out free on curb: 'I've been hoping to find something like this'

"I couldn't believe it when I saw them."

Supporting the circular economy can be as easy as going for a walk around your neighborhood. As one pedestrian proved, you may run into coveted items set out on the sidewalk.

In the subreddit r/ThriftStoreHauls, one Redditor found a set of vintage 1950s folding chairs that they had been searching for.

"I've been hoping to find something like this, and I couldn't believe it when I saw them on the side of the road," they stated in the post.



It may seem rare to run into coveted items on the sidewalk; however, many have proved that sourcing rare, free, and high-quality goods is far easier than one may think.

Some have stumbled upon antique side tables, mid-century coffee tables, and even a framed Gucci scarf.

Not only are eagle-eyed pedestrians benefiting, but those who leave their old items out on the curb for free pick-up are too.

There's little hassle in loading up the items and taking them to resale stores or putting them on the curbside. It's a free, easy, and effective way to get rid of items that no longer serve you, and it might make someone else's day.

The circular economy aims to eliminate waste by keeping products and materials in use for longer. This means products that usually will end up in a landfill can instead become a prominent piece in someone else's home.

According to The New York Times, over 12 million tons of furniture were discarded in the United States every year. A lot of that waste will end up in landfills, where they will contribute to air, water, and soil pollution.

To mitigate this growing environmental damage, keeping goods circulation is the way to go.

Redditors were overjoyed that the OP sourced such a quality find.

"Someone was throwing those away?" one exclaimed. "Holy crap. I'm glad you saved them!"

Others found the vintage chairs exceedingly unique.

"Foldable?" one said in shock. Great find!"

