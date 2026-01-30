Homeowner shares before-and-after video after transforming neglected patch on side of house: 'Absolutely beautiful'

One homeowner shared the incredible benefits of transforming the side of her yard into a thriving garden.

TikTok user Sow Good with Chels (@sowgoodwithchels) shared a video explaining how she thought of starting her garden in 2022.

She showed old photos of the side of her home, which was just a narrow plot of dirt. Now, the space has been turned into a lush garden that is full of blooming flowers and delicious produce.

The gardener showed that you don't need a lot of space to flex your green thumb.

"The garden transformation I never even dreamed of," the creator wrote in the caption. "Use the space you have!"

Gardening has a lot of great benefits for your health, your wallet, and the planet. Studies show that it may lower risk of obesity-related cancers, improve cognitive function in old age, and increase fiber intake. It's also a fun activity to do with friends and community gardening can decrease stress.

You can grow your own food in your garden, which can yield about $600 worth of produce annually. This saves you from making trips to the grocery store, and your food will be even more delicious knowing that you grew it yourself.

The TikTok video showed off the potential harvests you can get at home, including a gorgeous heirloom tomato and some peas.

Finally, gardening is a great way to help the environment. By planting native species, you can attract crucial pollinators that help your garden and other local plants thrive. It can make your job easier while ensuring that your crops are well fertilized. Not only does this boost the local ecosystem, it also makes your produce taste better.

Viewers praised Sow Good with Chels for her hard work on the garden. Some even shared their own garden experiences.

"That's absolutely beautiful!" one person said.

"This is so inspiring!" another said.

