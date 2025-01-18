Resourceful woman shares genius way to clean the shower using items you already have: 'I promise this works much better'

"You don't need a million products to clean your bathroom."

TikTok user sabrina_pare (@sabrina_pare) recently shared a cleaning hack that can help keep your home spick-and-span while minimizing pollution.

The scoop

"You don't need a million products to clean your bathroom," the TikToker said.

They simply mix one part dish soap and one part white vinegar in a spray bottle, apply the mixture to the area to be cleaned, and let it sit for 15 to 30 minutes. Afterward, you can scrub problem areas if necessary, but the "sustainable big sis" said they often just need to wipe away the cleaner.

How it's working

"Stop wasting your money on special shower cleaners. I promise this works much better and cheaper," the TikToker said.

Such cleaning hacks not only save you a few bucks on store-bought cleaners, but they also help ensure you toss out less plastic once the bottles are empty. Plastic waste is a growing challenge that we can meet by changing a few small habits.

There's something to be said for health and safety benefits too. Many household cleaners use chemicals you might not want to be exposed to. A recent study of 28 cleaning products and two air fresheners found 530 harmful volatile organic compounds among them. The comparison also included products labeled as "green," which performed better overall, especially if they were fragrance-free. It's hard to beat soap and vinegar for chemical simplicity, though!

If you're looking for clever ways to keep your home tidy while being eco-friendly, check out TCD's guide on green cleaning.

What people are saying

Commenters were excited to try this cleaning hack and offered a few additional tips.

"Vinegar literally is the answer to everything i love this," one viewer said. We've certainly seen it work wonders for unclogging drains, faucets, and cleaning appliances.

"I legit use dish soap for everything but the toilet bowl. It removes dirt and kills bacteria," another added."

This works for some materials but others don't do well with vinegar," warned a third. Marble, hardwood, and rubber are some materials that you'll want to avoid with vinegar.

