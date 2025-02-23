  • Home Home

Shoppers call out thrift store over disturbing items found on shelf: 'I would be so horrified'

by Robert Crow
Photo Credit: Reddit

A Redditor's post had users debating what thrift stores, and shoppers, should do with certain donated items.

Found in the r/ThriftGrift subreddit, the Redditor posted a photo with the headline, "These diapers aren't supposed to be resold."

Photo Credit: Reddit

In the photo, apparently taken within a thrift store, a 25-pack of disposable diapers had a Sacramento Food Bank & Family Services sticker on it, indicating it may have been given away to a person in need. Ten more similar-looking diaper packs could be seen on a shelf in the background.

"Found this in my local mom's Facebook group," the user wrote. "Sad these could and should be going to those in need, free of charge, instead of lining Goodwill's bottom line."

Posts such as this can make people feel queasy about going to similar stores. But overall, thrift-store shopping is a smart move for your wallet and the environment.

Reports show that shoppers can save nearly $150 a month by buying secondhand goods, including those found at thrift shops. For further proof, look no further than social media, which is full of posts by people who found amazing deals on dresses, appliances, furniture, and plenty more.

Watch now: This company helps you earn rewards through your unwanted clothing

And by giving products second (and third, and fourth…) lives, thrift stores help keep items out of landfills. This is particularly true with clothing, as the average item is worn only seven times before being thrown out.

As for these diapers, many commenters said the original poster should send the photo to the food bank to ensure its leaders know what is happening to their donated goods. Others added that, no matter how the thrift store came into possession of the diapers, it should not have sold them and should have instead returned them to the food bank or given them away.

"I would be so horrified if I donated diapers and then found out they were being sold instead of distributed to those in need," one wrote.

