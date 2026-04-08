Shopper shares unboxing photos after discovering brand-new device at thrift shop: 'On my wish list'

"The thrift Gods were on your side today!"

Seasoned thrifters know that a big part of the fun of the whole experience derives from the thrill of the hunt.

Finding an unexpected treasure at a discount price is a big reason more and more people are turning to thrifting, as one Redditor demonstrated.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



"Holy Moly I had a feeling!" they said in a post to the r/Thriftstorehauls subreddit.

The lucky shopper shared a series of pictures of a Singer Serger sewing machine that was purchased at a nearby Salvation Army thrift store. It's clear it was not a secondhand item as it had never been opened.

The caption below the pictures described the elation the poster felt when they realized what they got.

"When I got it home to flaunt it to my husband, I realized I was peeling back the tape from the manufacturer and was the first to open this Singer Serger."

They noted that they bought it for just $38.99, even though it was sold for $339 in 2010.

Thrifting is an extremely popular way to shop, and with good reason. Besides the thrill of the hunt, one study estimated that seasoned thrifters save an average of $1,700 per year on clothes alone.

It is also a boon for the environment. Shopping secondhand keeps items out of already crowded landfills or from polluting our oceans. It also lessens the need for manufacturing new items, such as clothing, which uses a bunch of resources and contributes to global pollution.

Of course, this incredible sewing machine find is only one of many incredible examples of thrift store gems. For example, another poster shared how they found a stunning copper table at a thrift store. One shopper shared how they went home with a KitchenAid Stand Mixer from a nearby secondhand store.

Commenters on the original post could not believe the secondhand shopper's good fortune.

One said, "The thrift Gods were on your side today! Incredible find!"

Another added, "I'm so jealous. This is on my wish list! Congratulations and much happy sewing in the future!"

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