Gardener demonstrates brilliant hack using old cardboard boxes: 'It'll pay off'

"This one isn't about perfection… just getting it done!"

There's an easier way to maintain your garden's soil health and to prevent unwanted weeds from overtaking your garden.

One TikTok creator, Rachel (@hydrangeaandhome), shared how they used two simple materials to kickstart their new garden beds: cardboard and mulch.

@hydrangeaandhome We have a little break from the cold weather so I'm using this window to get my Bloomable Roses in the ground! This was a grassy area in the side of my house so I layed down cardboard and covered with mulch just to get things started! ♬ You Get What You Give - New Radicals

"Doing a quick cardboard/lasagna weed barrier covered with mulch," Rachel explained in the TikTok.

In the video, Rachel lays down wet cardboard over a grassy area on the perimeter of their house. They cut open and evenly distribute bags of mulch over the cardboard material.

"This one isn't about perfection… just getting it done!" Rachel explained, adding that they plan to retouch the garden bed at a later time to connect the corners and make it more visually appealing.

In essence, the cardboard will smother the grass or weeds below it by blocking out sunlight — and photosynthesis — and preventing weeds from germinating. Over time, the cardboard material will break down into the soil, providing easy fertilization to improve the soil health.

The added layer of mulch on top will help the soil stay moist, and it also blocks sunlight from plants below the surface.

Sheet mulching, or "lasagna composting," is a great way to repurpose old packaging or shipping materials. It's more helpful than landscaping fabric, which isn't an effective long-term weed solution and is a headache to remove down the line.

Installing a native plant lawn, with plants that naturally occur in your area, can help you manage your outdoor space with relative ease.

Growing a "dense, vigorous species," per Homes & Gardens, to cover your lawn, can prevent plants you don't want from growing. Native plants create a healthier environment that benefits local wildlife and pollinators, who seek out native vegetation for food and shelter.

A Purchase College ecology study found that pollinators, which ensure plant reproduction and protect the human food supply, prefer native plants.

"Getting the work done, it'll pay off," one user commented under Rachel's TikTok video.

"Can't wait to see it in full bloom next spring!" another commenter said.

"Love it," a third user wrote.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.