Woman demonstrates brilliant yard hack using old cardboard boxes: 'It works better than any method'

If you're looking to ditch your high-maintenance grass lawn, a gardening expert has a chemical-free solution that'll put your cardboard to good use.

TikToker Everyday Gardening Tips (@everydaygardeningtips) shared a simple technique called sheet mulching that makes lawn removal easier on both your wallet and the environment.

In the video, the gardener walks viewers through the straightforward process.

"It allows you to reuse cardboard to smother out and kill your lawn instead of chemicals," she explains.

The method involves laying cardboard directly on grass, then covering it with topsoil or mulch. This approach "creates a beautiful soil long-term that'll benefit your garden."

Sheet mulching is a budget-friendly, herbicide-free way to reclaim your yard. By smothering grass naturally, you avoid introducing harmful chemicals into your soil and local waterways.

In terms of financial perks, skipping the weed killer is just the beginning. Traditional grass lawns are notorious resource drains, requiring regular watering, mowing, and fertilizing. Replacing a portion of your lawn means lower water bills and fewer weekends spent pushing a mower.

Once your grass is gone, you have plenty of low-maintenance options.

Native plants thrive with minimal care since they're adapted to your local conditions, while clover stays green without irrigation and naturally adds nitrogen to your soil. Buffalo grass tolerates drought and needs mowing just a few times per year, and xeriscaping with rocks and drought-tolerant plants works especially well in dry regions.

These alternatives support pollinators like bees and butterflies, which help protect our food supply.

You don't need to overhaul your entire yard to see benefits. A partial lawn replacement still cuts down on maintenance time and resource use.

Commenters were eager to try the technique.

"It works better than any method," one wrote.

Another shared their plans, writing, "I wanted to do a stone and mulch edging along my driveway and walkway. I think I'll try this!"

