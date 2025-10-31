Gardener demonstrates genius method using old shipping boxes: 'Best way to do it'

As many gear up for the holiday season, cardboard boxes will likely be abundant.

The internet is full of advice on creative ways to reuse everyday items like containers and packaging.

TikToker Christal (@christalclearliving) shared her video of a cardboard weed barrier in gardening.

In the video, she shows how repurposing the old cardboard by cutting it into the proper shapes and placing it around the landscaping can prevent the growth of weeds.

@christalclearliving Garden ASMR || Cardboard Weed Barrier, Natural Mulch, Woodland Garden Transformation || Shade Garden || ASMR ♬ original sound - Christal Clear Living

After Christal lays down the cardboard, she covers it with mulch. It is important to note that rubber mulch can have many negative impacts on your lawn. Rubber mulch does not decompose, can leach toxic chemicals into the soil, and can even be flammable.

Natural mulches do exist. Shredded wood is one option to provide your plants with something that can decompose and enrich the soil over time. You can also mulch your leaves to provide a more sustainable alternative to stuffing them in a yard waste bag.

One commenter added to the tip, saying, "I did cardboard this year and regret not doubling it up in certain spots," noting that the doubled-up areas worked better.

Another commenter shed more light on the hack: "It's called sheet mulching. Worms often eat the cardboard and enrich the soil while preventing weeds!"

Sheet mulching relies on layers of organic material, which can include cardboard, to smother weeds while providing material to fertilize the soil for the plants that you want to grow.

Holding onto them to use in the garden or yard is one way to give them a second life. You can also use smaller boxes as starter planters for produce.

You can upgrade your yard even further by incorporating native plants. Native plants have spent thousands of years evolving to thrive in the local climate. This means you need to spend less time and money on keeping them alive. They are also the preferred source of resources for many creatures in the regional ecosystem.

Christal's cardboard hack can help you upgrade your yard with some native plants while phasing out monoculture grass or keeping unwanted weeds at bay.

As one commenter affirmed, this is the "Best way to do it."

