Urban homeowner shares stunning photo of unconventional backyard: 'A lovely, serene space'

Sometimes, the best lawn is no lawn. One urban homeowner proved that sometimes the best way you can improve your backyard is by making it your own.

A post on the r/Gardening subreddit showcased their stunning backyard that is distinctly lacking in any traditional features of a "lawn." There's no grass, mostly stone pathways, and most importantly: plants and flora galore.

"My beloved little city yard - little sunlight, so designed as a shade garden,' the post read.

It is indeed a sight to behold, with plants of all sizes adorning each corner of the space and creating their own little mini-environment, perfect for relaxation and the nurturing of native species. The user, in particular, appeared to love plants that provide plenty of shade and need minimal sun to grow, such as the Yaku Prince rhododendron in their yard.

Replacing the plants in your garden with native species can help you save hundreds of dollars per year on maintenance costs, such as water, fertilizer, and pesticides, as many native plants, like citronella, help repel harmful bugs. Even a partial lawn replacement can add up to big savings.

Minimal intervention is needed to help them thrive. Fostering an urban, healthy environment like this is 90% of the work, and the rest is often taken care of by the plants and animals. Landscaping options like xeriscaping and native plant gardens are low-maintenance and great for the environment.

Upgrading to a natural lawn like this saves a significant amount of time that can be used to take in the scenery and have a little escape, in addition to benefiting local pollinators such as bees or butterflies. Pollinators help plants grow, including the ones we rely on for food.

There was a lot of praise for the sanctuary and oasis vibe, and many wished they could escape there as well.

"That's a lovely, serene space. Great job!" one user commented.

"I want a little shade garden like this. Looks like a cozy place to read a book," said another.

