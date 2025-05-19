Owner shares incredible story after service dog saves them from unexpected danger at work: 'She came around to the next room and jumped again'

Dogs have long been thought of as "man's" best friend, and there are innumerable stories about the ways dogs enrich our lives. One dog owner shared the incredible story of how their service dog saved them and their coworker from a propane leak.

The subreddit r/dogswithjobs is a community of people sharing photos and stories of working dogs. In this particular post, one person shared a photo of their service dog in what appears to be a warehouse, standing on some stairs. In the post, they shared that the pet is named Ari and is a dedicated service dog.

Photo Credit: Reddit

They explained that their dog has two types of alerts and "she is trained to monitor breathing and blood pressure." So they were surprised when Ari alerted while at work.

"She came around to the next room and jumped again. My colleague and I spoke on the fact that we felt weird. Turns out they were operating the forklift, and the upstairs offices didn't have great ventilation. I was instructed to finish work at home. Ari saves lives," the OP wrote.

Propane leaks can lead to dangerous symptoms, including dizziness and hypoxia. Thankfully, once the poster started to experience dizziness, Ari alerted.

If you have a pet or a service animal, you may have a hero on your hands, but even if you just have a run-of-the-mill dog, they can be expensive. From food to toys, pet expenses can add up quickly. However, there are many ways to cut costs while giving your dog everything they deserve.

If you have a cat, you can use cardboard to create scratching posts and toilet paper rolls as treat dispensers. When it comes to dogs, try checking out the toy section of the thrift store. With proper cleaning, the plush animals can make excellent chew toys for your furry friend.

Redditors were impressed with Ari's quick and persistent actions.

"Please forward her some pets from me, and advise her that she is in fact a very good girl," wrote one person.

Someone else said, "She's so sweet. Looks like she's taking her job very seriously."

Another commenter simply added, "Dogs are just amazing."

