Dystopian video points out major issue with American infrastructure: 'What is wrong with us?'

All across the U.S., you can experience some of the most beautiful natural landscapes the Earth has to offer, from waterfalls to mountains. However, sometimes human infrastructure bleeds into nature, as one Reddit post shows.

In a 9-second video shared to the subreddit r/ABoringDystopia, one user shared a satirical glimpse of nature colliding with America's capitalist heart. "You know what would look really good here?" a person says standing in front of a beautiful river and gorge in Twin Falls, Idaho. "A T.J. Maxx," they respond as the camera pans to an out-of-place parking lot and T.J. Maxx right next to the natural landscape. "What is wrong with us?" the caption reads.

According to Conservation Science Partners, every 30 seconds the equivalent of a football field (120 yards long) of nature is lost to human projects, such as roads, homes, and pipelines. Even outside of these developments, the resources and energy used for these buildings also leads to air pollution and planet-warming that causes the destruction of natural landscapes and ecosystems.

Research shows nature is good for human health. A 2024 study from BMJ found that areas with more greenery have less heat-related medical conditions and mortality. Multiple studies reported in SciTechDaily and the Guardian show that time spent in nature each day is also good for mental health. However, buildings like this T.J. Maxx can lead to nature-destroying consequences.

American Progress reports that nations across the world need to commit to "conserving 30 percent of their lands and oceans by 2030" to prevent more loss of life and nature.

Users in the Reddit thread shared the OP's frustration.

"I can't understand how Americans like living in their states," one user commented. "It's depressing parkinglot stripmall ville surrounded by good nature, ie paved over natural land for garbage."

"90% of all problems boil down to 'money,'" one user wrote.

"The buildings are temporary. No one loved that place enough to keep capitalism away but one day they might reclaim it. That gorge isn't going anywhere," another user commented.

