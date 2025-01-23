Thrifter debunks common myth about pricing: 'If you want more clothes for really cheap…'

Fast fashion is cheap, but one thrifter showed TikTok how secondhand shopping can be even cheaper.

Isabella (@isabella_s_anderson) is a creator on TikTok who shares thrifting content with more than 40,000 followers. In one clip, the TikToker did a side-by-side comparison of fast fashion items and similar clothing they purchased secondhand. Through the video, they give prices showing off just how much you can save by choosing pre-loved items.

"The idea that fast fashion is cheaper than thrifting is simply not true," says Isabella.

They start by showing a pair of jeans they found at Goodwill for only $7; they contrasted that with two options from Shein for $26 or $16, respectively. They then show a yellow cropped tee they scored for just $2. A similar top retails online for $9.

Finally, they complete the look with a pair of Coach shoes they got for only $4 secondhand. The comparison they made was for a similar style of sneakers, but not designer, for $18. Their completed thrifted outfit cost just $13 head to toe, while the new fast fashion look rang in at a whopping $52. They saved nearly $40 on their cute look.

Online shopping is fast and convenient, but it's more expensive, and it has a massive pollution impact and leads to everything from microplastics to environmental degradation. Clothing from fast fashion brands is largely made from synthetic materials like polyester and nylon.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

The New York Times reported on clothing and microplastics, writing, "During washing, with the effects of water, friction and abrasion, and detergents, those filaments shed."

These small particles can then wash down the drain and lead to microplastics in our oceans and waterways. This topic is still being researched and understood, but there is evidence these particulates have been found in everything from food to soil and even human reproductive organs.

Shopping secondhand can reduce the demand for the manufacture of these pollution-causing materials. You can also opt for more natural fibers like cotton and linen when choosing new clothing. All of these decisions can collectively help you save money and be a little kinder to the planet.

Fans of thrifting loved this side-by-side comparison.

"It's cuter and better quality AND cheaper," wrote one commenter.

Someone else explained why they love secondhand shopping: "I think thrifting is just more fun than buying it online because it's so much more gratifying when you find something really good."

Another shopper said, "If you want more clothes for really cheap, go to the Goodwill bins."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.