Experts are sounding the alarm on a concerning trend with clothing fabrics: 'Not one that's sustainable'

If you've ever found yourself involuntarily participating in the sheer clothing trend, you're not alone. Unfortunately, as Slate examines, this frustrating experience is becoming more common, and the pattern has experts sounding the alarm.

What's happening?

You're not imagining it: Finding the perfect white T-shirt is becoming harder than ever before, as Slate points out. That's because fabric weight is on the decline.

"The 'heavy' T-shirts might have weighed 8 to 10 ounces per square yard of fabric," University of Kentucky textile chemist Elizabeth Easter told the publication of clothing production 20 years ago. "Today, we see half that."

"Pretty much everything is lighter and thinner," Fashion Institute of Technology professor of textiles Sean Cormier affirmed, explaining that a square yard of fabric in chinos used to weigh around eight ounces. Now, that number is closer to six.









Why is this concerning?

The thinner the garment, the shorter its lifespan, as Cormier explained to Slate, noting that "it's a trend in the industry, and not one that's sustainable."

Cormier added that clothing brands have fewer fabric options in modern production because factories control their supply. Nonetheless, many companies still opt for fabrics that will maximize their profits. While a brand may sell an item at a low price, consumers will ultimately pay more in the long run because they need to replace their apparel sooner rather than later.

"If somebody had made a better fabric selection, you could have worn it a lot longer," Cormier pointed out. Sadly, not only is this a drain on the wallet, but it's also a significant burden on the environment — and a public health concern.

According to Earth.org, around 60% of clothing is made with plastic-based fabrics. At each stage of its lifecycle, plastic-based apparel can shed microplastics, which scientific studies have linked to severe complications like cancer and dementia.

All in all, a throwaway culture has resulted in more than 101 million tons of textiles ending up in dumps annually, as the average time a garment is worn has dipped by 36% over the past 15 years.

What can be done about this?

The American Society for Testing and Materials issues standards for material performance, but Cormier explained to Slate that fashion companies aren't required to implement them.

However, that doesn't mean you need to throw up your hands in defeat. You can use your purchasing power to support brands that are doing more than giving lip service to sustainability.

Good on You is one online resource that can help you find eco-conscious companies committed to quality. Meanwhile, thrifting is an affordable way to keep your wardrobe up-to-date and perhaps score a rare vintage item at a steep discount.

