Thrifter makes unbelievable discovery inside lid of secondhand Dutch oven: 'The find of a lifetime'

One happy thrifter scored an amazing kitchen find at their local Goodwill store. Excitedly, the original poster shared it in use to the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit, displaying a beautiful banana pudding dessert.

"I found this Le Creuset Dutch oven at Goodwill. The top was originally upside down and I couldn't see the brand. Flipped over the lid and voila!" the OP described.

Photo Credit: Reddit

If you're a cook or a baker, you've probably heard of the French-Belgian brand Le Creuset. It is known for its high-quality, durable cookware that lasts for decades.

"They have been around a really long time and have a good reputation that lives up to the quality. They are super easy to clean, the designs are timeless. … They are extremely well made. … Worth every penny!!" one enthusiastic Le Creuset fan shared on a Reddit post in the r/LeCreuset subreddit asking why Le Creuset is better than other Dutch oven brands.

Le Creuset Dutch ovens are well loved in the cooking and baking worlds even though they retail for over $250. The OP scored this name-brand find for only $20 at their local Goodwill.

These lucky thrift store scores are not so few and far between. Thrift store shoppers have found expensive furniture, name-brand clothing, and even vintage designer accessories.

Thrifting is a great way to purchase everyday necessities, such as high-quality cookware and new clothes, at major discounts. By shopping secondhand, you also divert these items from landfills, extending their lives and helping conserve the natural resources and raw materials necessary to reproduce these products for the next customer.

Who knows? You might get lucky and find a Le Creuset Dutch oven you can bake beautiful desserts in too.

"The find of a lifetime and your banana pudding looks amazing!" one commenter said.

"It came full of food?? Woooooooooow," another commenter joked.

