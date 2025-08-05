Shopper thrilled after discovering luxury item at neighborhood yard sale: 'So in love with it'

One lucky shopper who went to support a local garage sale and came across a stunning, discontinued luxury bag and shared their excitement with the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit.

"I got this gorgeous green Coach purse (seemingly authentic) (NEW!!!) for $20! So in love with it," the original poster wrote above photos of the fashion find.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The OP's photos show a forest green crossbody bag with an outer pocket, zipper closure, and unscratched and intact hardware. Paper stuffing is inside, and the purse appears to be brand new.

Vintage marketplaces and secondhand stores can provide a thrilling way to spend an afternoon. Sometimes, you only have to go as far as your neighbor's front yard to find the deal of the year.

Thrifting is an accessible way to attain luxury goods. Whether you're looking at a Goodwill, a secondhand marketplace, or an online thrift shop, you can never predict what items or brands you will discover.

Lucky shoppers have posted incredible finds, including a vintage Coach bag for $15, a vintage KitchenAid mixer for $40, and a Burberry scarf for under $20. Whether it's household goods, furniture, or luxury bags, there are always sellers trying to move inventory at affordable prices. It's also an easy way to resell items you no longer want or need.

Buying secondhand also drives down the demand for new items and gives used items a new life before heading to a landfill. The average American discards nearly 82 pounds of clothing every year, and more than 101 million tons of textile waste end up in landfills annually, according to Earth.org.

If more people shifted to buying secondhand instead of always buying new, it could make a huge difference for the planet.

Fellow Redditors were ecstatic to see the OP's beautiful find.

"Congratulations! As a rehoming for financial gain [participant] I would say it appears authentic. My belief is mainly because of all the hardware being branded. Knock offs usually don't take care to replicate all," one user explained.

"I dream of finding secondhand Coach!! Enjoy your treasure!" another said.

