Startup unveils highly 'intelligent' water heater — and your wallet will thank you for upgrading

Heating water accounts for nearly 20% of home energy costs in America, with families spending up to $1,000 yearly just to keep their showers hot.

Thankfully, heat pump water heaters are changing the game for homeowners' wallets and the environment.

Heat pump water heaters work like your refrigerator in reverse — they use surrounding air to heat water efficiently. When paired with smart controls, these systems can learn your household's habits and heat water only when needed.

The best part? The government wants to help you make the switch. Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, you can get up to $2,000 back in tax credits for installing a heat pump water heater. Many states offer additional rebates too.

It's important to note that taking advantage of the Inflation Reduction Act now rather than later may save you thousands.

The savings are substantial. A family of four in the Northeast could save more than $6,000 over the lifetime of their heat pump water heater compared to a propane system. Even homes with natural gas could save over $2,000.

These systems are up to 500% more efficient than traditional water heaters, which basically work like giant toasters. That means far less energy is used, and fewer harmful pollutants are released into the air.

Tech company Cala is taking these benefits even further with their smart heat pump water heaters. Their system tracks your hot water usage and heats water exactly when you need it — saving money while keeping your showers steamy. It can even sync with solar panels and cheaper electricity rates to maximize savings.









If you'd like rebates from the Inflation Reduction Act to help pay for your Cala heat pump water heater, it's best to do so sooner rather than later. The future of these rebates is uncertain, as President-elect Trump has stated he intends to eliminate them (though this would require an act of Congress).

Homeowners nationwide have fallen in love with heat pump water heaters.

"We had a massive heat wave a few years ago and needed to install A/C but opted for a heat pump so we could get more efficient heating and cooling," one Oregon-based homeowner wrote. "I love that it's fast to cool or heat, super quiet and very efficient."

"Our AC broke in the summer and instead of replacing it, we upgraded to a super-efficient heat pump," a Wisconsinite wrote. "Can't wait to slap some solar on and get both heating and cooling for free!"

