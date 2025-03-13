  • Outdoors Outdoors

Expert gardener shares ancient watering technique to save time and money: 'Saves a lot of water'

"Now I know what to make."

by Samantha Hindman
"Now I know what to make."

Photo Credit: Depositphotos.com

Gardening is incredibly rewarding, but keeping your plants hydrated can be time-consuming. Armstrong Garden Centers (@armstronggarden) in Southern California has brought attention to an ancient technique that makes watering easier and more efficient.

The scoop

The video highlights how an ancient olla irrigation system can transform the way you garden for good. Ollas have been around for a long time: 4,000 years in China and 2,000 years in Rome.

This time-tested technique involves burying a clay pot (olla) in the soil near plants and filling it with water. The water seeps out slowly through the clay, providing consistent moisture directly to the plant roots.

"This is how we water," the host gardener explains in the video. "We just fill [the pot] up with water."

This method works well in garden beds, vegetable patches, and even large planters. It can be a great addition to your community garden as well as your personal one. Just refill the olla as needed to keep your plants happy and hydrated.

How it's helping

This method offers several benefits for gardeners and the environment. For gardeners, it means less time spent watering and less risk of accidental overwatering. It also helps reduce common issues such as soil erosion and fungal diseases that can be caused by surface watering.

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

Olla irrigation conserves water by delivering moisture where it's needed most, reducing waste, and supporting healthy plant growth. It's an easy, effective way to garden more sustainably while cutting down on water use.

For those growing their own food, this is an eco-friendly solution that supports water conservation while producing fresh, homegrown fruits and vegetables.

What everyone's saying

The response to this watering hack has been overwhelmingly positive, with many gardeners sharing their own experiences using the ancient method.

How often will you be gardening this summer?

Every day 🥗

At least once a week 🥕

At least once a month 🌱

I don't garden 🚫

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

"I made my own olla out of unglazed pots since I can't afford the normal ones. Saves a lot of water, especially since our water went up 67% in the past year," one comment read.

"Now I know what to make, next time I go to pottery class," another user said. 

Some even have their own budget-friendly substitutes, with one user commenting: "A hack for those of us who can't afford a real olla: those unglazed cylinders that cool wine bottles? Those work well as ollas."

With a simple setup and major benefits, it's no wonder gardeners swear by this technique.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x