Expert gardener shares ancient watering technique to save time and money: 'Saves a lot of water'

Gardening is incredibly rewarding, but keeping your plants hydrated can be time-consuming. Armstrong Garden Centers (@armstronggarden) in Southern California has brought attention to an ancient technique that makes watering easier and more efficient.

The scoop

The video highlights how an ancient olla irrigation system can transform the way you garden for good. Ollas have been around for a long time: 4,000 years in China and 2,000 years in Rome.

This time-tested technique involves burying a clay pot (olla) in the soil near plants and filling it with water. The water seeps out slowly through the clay, providing consistent moisture directly to the plant roots.

"This is how we water," the host gardener explains in the video. "We just fill [the pot] up with water."

This method works well in garden beds, vegetable patches, and even large planters. It can be a great addition to your community garden as well as your personal one. Just refill the olla as needed to keep your plants happy and hydrated.

How it's helping

This method offers several benefits for gardeners and the environment. For gardeners, it means less time spent watering and less risk of accidental overwatering. It also helps reduce common issues such as soil erosion and fungal diseases that can be caused by surface watering.

Olla irrigation conserves water by delivering moisture where it's needed most, reducing waste, and supporting healthy plant growth. It's an easy, effective way to garden more sustainably while cutting down on water use.

For those growing their own food, this is an eco-friendly solution that supports water conservation while producing fresh, homegrown fruits and vegetables.

What everyone's saying

The response to this watering hack has been overwhelmingly positive, with many gardeners sharing their own experiences using the ancient method.

"I made my own olla out of unglazed pots since I can't afford the normal ones. Saves a lot of water, especially since our water went up 67% in the past year," one comment read.

"Now I know what to make, next time I go to pottery class," another user said.

Some even have their own budget-friendly substitutes, with one user commenting: "A hack for those of us who can't afford a real olla: those unglazed cylinders that cool wine bottles? Those work well as ollas."

With a simple setup and major benefits, it's no wonder gardeners swear by this technique.

