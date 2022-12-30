This group of ‘science moms’ is working to make a cleaner, better future for their children: ‘Moms have superpowers’

“Moms don’t shy away from the work that needs to be done because we’re passionate about our children.”

As everyone is aware, moms always know best. And now, one group of climate scientist moms is sharing their expert knowledge to help parents and kids understand our planet’s warming temperatures.

Science Moms is a nonpartisan group that explains the effects of climate change and unites parents to protect their children’s futures. The group is made up of 11 climate scientists (and mothers), who bring decades of knowledge from studying the planet.

“Moms have superpowers,” Erica Smithwick, a professor of geography at Pennsylvania State University and a member of Science Moms, told Parents.com. “Moms don’t shy away from the work that needs to be done because we’re passionate about our children. I think tapping into that commitment will change the narrative around climate science and climate action.”

These mothers specialize in breaking down complicated topics into bite-sized pieces that parents could discuss with their kids.

Coming to terms with our overheating planet can be difficult, and explaining it to children is even more challenging. Science Moms has compiled lists of podcasts, educational videos, books, and TED talks — for adults and kids — to make these conversations easier.

Science Moms also offers an online tool that helps people find local groups dedicated to climate activism and education. Parents can find groups that align with their political ideology, religion, and ethnic background.

For those eager to make climate-positive changes, Science Moms provides a three-step to-do list to solve climate change: swap, share, and speak up.

The group advises parents to swap polluting practices for eco-friendly alternatives, to share facts and solutions about global warming with friends and family, and to speak up by asking elected officials about their plans to tackle climate change.

“The reason that I’m not just sitting at home crying is because of my daughter. I am concerned about her,” Science Mom Melissa Burt said in a video for the organization’s “No Dumb Questions” series. “That’s actually one of the reasons why we started Science Moms because we wanted to provide other moms with that information so that they can take action. One mom, two moms, three moms — you can use your voice for our kids’ future.”

