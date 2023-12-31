  • Home Home

Gardener shares ridiculously easy method for growing tomatoes: ‘That’s definitely a money saver’

“BRB running to the garden to plant some.”

by Wes Stenzel
Photo Credit: TikTok

A gardener is sharing an absurdly easy hack for growing tomatoes at home.

The scoop

In a video on TikTok, user Environmental.education (@kaylahdu_cane) showed off a simple hack for upping your tomato game in your garden.

“I was just making dinner, and I thought I would show you how I grow my tomatoes from seed,” the user says. 

She takes a slice of a tomato, scoops out the gooey seed section in the middle, and places it into a small container. 

“So this part is pretty self-explanatory, but all you do is just dig a hole,” she says as she lifts a handful of soil out of the ground and dumps the seedy contents of the container into the hole. “This doesn’t have to be in a veggie patch, as long as it is somewhere in your garden in a nice sunny spot,” she explains. “Then just water it regularly.” 

She then shows off thriving tomato plants that appear to be several inches tall, which she says were planted just five days prior.

How it’s helping

Growing your own food is one of the easiest ways to save money and help the environment. By cultivating your own produce, you can easily save money on fruits and veggies on your next trip to the grocery store — and attract pollinators to your local ecosystem. 

Gardens also have been proved to improve mental health and promote a healthier lifestyle. And home-grown veggies won’t expose you to the potentially harmful pesticides and chemicals you might find on store-bought produce. 

For more information on how to start your own garden, visit TCD’s gardening guide.

What everyone’s saying

Users shared their excitement about the hack in the comment section of the post.

“BRB running to the garden to plant some,” one user wrote.

“That’s definitely a money saver,” another user said.

“I noticed last night my seeds had sprouted! Checked them again this morn, they had a major growth spurt! So cool,” a third user commented.

x