Gardener shares simple trick that could save you up to 50% on soil: 'I didn't know this'

Gardening and growing your own food can save you money on produce. This hack makes the process even more cost-effective, lowering the price of soil for your garden by up to 50%.

Slightly Knowledgeable Gardener (@slightlygrowinit) shared the hack on TikTok, telling their viewers they can save money on soil by looking for ripped bags.

Retailers like Lowe's and Home Depot discount these bags by up to 50% off their original price, depending on the severity of the damage and the amount of soil lost.

Did you know if a bag of soil is ripped, you can get it for 50% off? It's store policy! I always check the soil section first and grab discounted bags for my garden. Never pay full price again! This tip has saved me so much money over the seasons.

While the discount varies at the cashier's discretion, these stores' policy is to offer reduced rates on damaged products. Lowe's even provides bags to transport soil that spills, according to Slightly Knowledgeable Gardener's video.

The TikToker said they seek out ripped bags of soil and will return to the store at another time if there aren't any available to avoid paying full price. They managed to find three bags in their video, including compost and several other varieties of soil.

Growing fruits and vegetables, like the Slightly Knowledgeable Gardener does, can be more affordable than purchasing them at the grocery store. While gardening requires investing in tools and materials, discounted soil can help you maximize your savings.

Gardening has also been proven to improve physical and mental health. One study found that people who garden consume more fiber and engage in more physical activity than those who don't, resulting in health benefits. Community gardening can decrease stress and increase optimism, according to another study.

In addition to its benefits to your wallet and health, gardening improves the health of the environment. Growing your own food produces less pollution than store-bought produce, which is often imported. It also supports local ecosystems by providing habitats for pollinators.

Fellow gardeners shared their appreciation for and experiences with the money-saving hack in the video's comments.

"I didn't know this!" one wrote.

"As a former employee, I can 100% confirm this," another said.

"Home Depot does the same. Half price for the rip bag. I'm happy with this policy!" another TikToker commented.

