Man shares helpful trick to save a ton of money on heating costs using a tiny switch on your ceiling fan: 'I never knew this'

A tiny switch on your ceiling fan can save you a ton of money on your monthly heating bill. Here's how.

Hands off the thermostat. A single switch could help keep you warm in the winter and cool in the summer. TikToker Homeboy Improvement (@homeboyimprovement) shared a little-known secret about your ceiling fan: the switch that controls the direction of the blades.

"I know when most of you think about ceiling fans, you're thinking about the summer and keeping your house cool, but did you also know that your ceiling fan can help keep your house warm in the winter?" the creator asked.

Turn off your ceiling fan and take a closer look. There should be a small switch somewhere on its base. That switch affects the direction the blades spin.

To cool your room, the blades should spin counterclockwise "because it circulates the cool air back down to you," the TikToker explained. To warm your room, the blades should spin clockwise. "Heat rises, so the blades going clockwise produces a gentle updraft that pushes the warm air trapped at the ceiling back into the room," the creator added.

If you can't find the switch, you may be out of luck. Not all fans have one. If your fan has a remote, it might be there too.

It may not seem like much, but your fan can have a big effect on your room's temperature. According to Home Depot, changing its direction when the temperature drops "can reduce your utility bills 15 percent or more."

It's good to keep the blades clean too. Dirty or dusty fan blades can make your fan less efficient and spread allergens throughout the air.

There are many other quick and easy ways to save money on your monthly bills. Switching to LED bulbs, unplugging standby electronics, and installing a smart thermostat will help keep your home energy-efficient.

Commenters were shocked by how much a simple switch could save them.

"I never knew this!! great tips," one user said.

"Wow," wrote another.

