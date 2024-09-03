Frugal shopper awestruck after finding brand new Nest thermostat at Goodwill: 'I couldn't be happier'

"The Goodwill gods were looking upon me today."

When checking the shelves of your local thrift store, you never know what you'll stumble across.

You may be lucky enough to find a vintage bag, a high-end jacket, or even luxury cookware. One secondhand shopper was fortunate enough to score a brand-new smart thermostat on their trip to the store.

In a post shared with Reddit, one shopper showed off the digital thermostat they found for a fraction of the price. The original poster attached three photos of the item, one showing the unopened box, another with the price tag, and the last showing the new thermostat installed in their home.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The poster wrote: "The Goodwill gods were looking upon me today. I've always wanted a Nest thermostat, and found this new one, still sealed!"



They went on to say that while they are a renter, they got permission to upgrade to this new thermostat. "Installed it this afternoon, and I couldn't be happier! Best $8 I've spent!"

Nest thermostats are digital ones that can convert your house to a smart home, making it possible to automate the interior temperature and control it remotely. Smart devices like this can help you save up to $100 a year. You may even be eligible for a rebate from your local energy company when you install one.

Finding something like this at a thrift store provides the added bonus of a significant discount. A new Nest thermostat goes for $100-$280 depending on the model, meaning this shopper got a discount of more than 90% off the original price.

Shopping secondhand can save the average shopper more than $100 a month. If you only swap out a small portion of your clothing purchases, you can save around $100 annually.

Commenters were impressed with this find. One person gave a reminder saying: "Super cool! Make sure to save the old one so when you move out you can install theirs back."

Someone else simply wrote: "Wow."

