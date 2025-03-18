HVAC expert reveals simple, easy trick to cut your energy bill down: 'Genius'

"This will save energy and save your bank account while keeping you comfortable."

Are you ready to save on your energy bill? In this video, TikToker Stephanni Freund (@stephannifreund) has a quick tip she learned from her dad — open up those vents.

The scoop

Her father, "an experienced HVAC tech/business owner" who "has been in the HVAC business for over 20 years," demonstrated a simple way to get the most from your energy use. Start by opening up your vents wide so the louvers point straight down — do so with a pair of needle-nose pliers or something similar.

Next, pull the side notch that opens the inside louvers. Move it until those louvers are at 45 degrees, and "the air will blow straight out."

How it's helping

In the video, Stephanni said, "This will save energy and save your bank account while keeping you comfortable." It will help "keep your house 5 degrees cooler" in the heat.

In addition to providing advice from a highly experienced expert in the field, this hack can inspire other ways for homeowners to save energy.

By not fully opening air vents, you may be doing more harm to your system and create a higher energy bill over time. According to Liberty Air, closed vents increase energy consumption as the system still produces the same amount of air, can create leaks, cause some components to overwork, and condensation buildup that can breed mold. Such issues may lead to more HVAC repairs or earlier replacement than expected. Per Bankrate, a new HVAC installation can cost $5,000 to $12,500.

Finding ways to save energy can reduce the amount of polluting gas pollution, like methane and carbon, that contribute to the planet's increasing warming temperature. Overusing heating/cooling systems that produce these gases further creates a dangerous hamster wheel cycle — people must burn even more energy to effectively cool down the home or office in the higher temperatures those same gases produce.

In addition to opening up air vents for better flow, people can convert to heat pumps that work by transferring outside heat (without creating more) to cool or heat the space. Consider getting energy-efficient windows so your home can benefit from "daylighting" and avoid using artificial lights when the sun is out. Doing so can save up to 75% of the energy used for lighting and save on cooling costs, according to Danpal.

Finding ways to be more energy efficient can lead the planet to a cleaner and cooler future. Learn more about making your house a smart home with TCD's Guide, and check out organizations like EnergySage, which helps you convert to solar energy, and WattBuy.

What everyone's saying

The video unfortunately didn't pick up much steam with commenters, despite its excellent advice.

One of the few who did respond managed to sum things up nicely, though. They simply wrote, "Genius!!!!"

