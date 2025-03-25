Expert reveals money-saving tip that could save you a hefty maintenance bill: 'You can do that yourself'

Weatherizing your home is crucial to protect yourself and your bank account against the seasons.

In cold months, heating your home is essential, which typically means higher energy bills. One carpenter, Marty from Nook & Cranny Home Inspections (@yycinspectormarty) took to TikTok to share a hack that could save you hundreds on your energy bill.

The scoop

"What can happen when we get this cold weather is this," Marty says as he reveals a furnace and hot water exhaust that was frozen over.

"It's frozen solid," he added. "That's not good."

Marty recommends frequently checking these when it's cold out. If enough ice blocks the furnace valve, it can shut off the heat in your home, prompting the need for a professional and a hefty service bill.

"You pay for the service," Marty said, before adding: "You can do that yourself."

The hack itself is easy: check to see if ice covers the valve. If it does, get the ice out.

How it's helping

A frozen-over valve can cause cold air to trickle into your home, meaning you'll want more heat to make up for it. Ultimately, this hikes up your heating bill; if unchecked, your heating can shut off, prompting a maintenance bill. It can also cause carbon monoxide buildup in your home, which is extremely hazardous.

Weatherizing your home is crucial to protect yourself and your bank account against the seasons. This involves insulating your home and bearing in mind areas that may be susceptible to the elements. Doing so can help reduce your energy bill, keep you warm, and mitigate the planet-harming carbon pollution that abounds from individual energy consumption. A hack like this is a simple way to start paying attention to areas that may need looking after within your home.

It's estimated that "you'll cut almost $300 a year on energy costs and can save even more with weatherization tax credits." If you make energy-efficient improvements to your home, the IRS specifies that you may qualify for a tax credit of up to $3,200. One can claim the credit for these improvements made through 2032.

Rewiring America offers an incentive calculator that you can use to see how much money you can receive to do the job.

What everyone's saying

Commenters were thankful that the expert shared the hack.

"Great tip!" wrote one TikTok user.

Another mentioned that they have not been doing this and that they're "going to check it now."

