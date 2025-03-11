Super-efficient HVACs can dramatically lower your energy bills — and the government wants to give you $10,000 to upgrade

There's a massive opportunity to save on your month-to-month utility bills. All it takes is the help of one incredible home appliance.

The scoop

The Home Electrification and Appliance Rebate Program is offering up to $8,000 toward the upfront cost of a heat pump. This is deducted at the point of purchase, so there's no waiting for reimbursement. This incentive is for low- to middle-income homes.

Households with incomes between 80% and 150% of the local median income can get up to half the cost of projects covered. For those under 80%, the HEAR Program can cover all of it. This online map tool can help you find out where you stand.

If that's not enough, an extra $2,000 is available via tax credits.



💡Save thousands with a heat pump

These incentives could be clawed back with an act of Congress, however. Be sure to get in on them while they're still available.

How it's helping

Heat pumps provide a huge upgrade on gas furnaces and even resistive electrical heating. They work by shunting heat into or out of a home depending on the season. Heat pumps use gas trapped in a loop as the vehicle for that heat. This transfer is so much more efficient than other methods that it can save you up to $1,000 on annual utilities.

Gas furnaces pose a wide range of health risks to residents, which you can avoid by switching to a heat pump, which is electric. Home energy use also produces loads of atmospheric pollution. To that end, the more heat pumps we can get up and running, the better the news for the environment.

What everyone's saying

Loads of people have already picked up heat pumps with the help of rebates and are loving the results.

"I got a heat pump + ac last year and paid $12,000 for it. I didn't have AC and the gas furnace was old so it needed replacing anyway. Went with all electric since I got solar too. It's great," one Redditor said.

"I put heat pumps into a home in the colorado mountains.. They are fantastic if you hate the hot/cold where normal HVACs have to go like +/- 3 degrees above set point," another chimed in.

