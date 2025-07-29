Shopper sparks outrage with photo of disturbing find on Salvation Army shelves: 'This is absurd'

"It's all over the board."

Secondhand shopping is many things — among them a way to score designer goods at a discount — but a recent post on Reddit's r/ThriftGrift focused on a somewhat mediocre item offered at a shockingly steep price.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Hahahahaha, the prices at Salvation Army are a joke," the original poster's title read.

Their submission included a close-up photograph of a Salvation Army price tag on a Talbot's jacket.

In the photo, a handwritten price tag indicated the piece was priced at $56.99, and it was marked "new," as in never worn.

"It's not even new! It's vintage and has extra buttons. What a joke," they added in their caption.

Shopping at thrift stores is viewed as a way to save money, unearth or hunt for rare treasures, and to participate in the circular economy, keeping both serviceable items out of landfills and money flowing at a local level rather than a corporate one.

All of those perks are attractive and encourage thrift shopping — which is why habitual thrifters are outraged to find blatantly overpriced items of middling value on the shelves.

"My local consignment shops are cheaper than this, and their items are curated, with a portion of the sales going back to the consignor. This is ridiculous," a seasoned shopper observed in the comments.

"WHAT?? Talbot's is a semi high end brand but has terrible resale value. This is absurd. Literally just a wool coat. Even $20 would be excessive," another user grumbled.

"I consider Talbot's a mall brand, but that's just me. This is an older dated blazer," the original poster replied.

Several thrift shoppers in the thread swapped stories of overpriced items they've seen, as well as anecdotes about thrifted Talbot's brand pieces.

"I got a Talbot's dress at my local church thrift last week, it was $6," a commenter observed.

Ultimately, thrifting fans in the thread seemed to agree that the original poster's experience was an outlier when shopping secondhand — even the submitter themselves.

"Some items are priced very reasonably. It's all over the board. I found a pair of Brunello Cucinelli wool trousers marked $9.99 and they were flawless," the OP commented.

