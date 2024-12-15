Video of electric landscaping tool in action reveals true performance of these unconventional products: 'I've been using this for the last couple years'

The homeowner provides a demonstration of how easily their Skil Power Core 40 lawn mower cuts through long grass.

Lawn care can be a tedious drain of your time, but one reviewer has demonstrated the benefits of utilizing electric tools for maintenance.

YouTuber YoloReviews (@yoloreviews) posted a two-minute, 34-second video reviewing the Skil Power Core 40 lawn mower and praised it for its safety and efficiency while running on a rechargeable and replaceable battery.

"I've been using this for the last couple years, and I've never had any problems with it. What I like about the Skil Power Core 40 mower, is that it is a completely electric mower and it is battery-powered," the reviewer says near the start of the video.

In addition to its proficiency, the Skil Power Core 40 can serve as a battery to power other electric tools, reducing the need for gas-powered tools that produce pollution harmful to the environment.

"It also is compatible with other Skil tools like a blower and a weed whacker, which allow you to use it as a multi-function battery with other Skil landscaping tools," the reviewer explains.

The homeowner then provides a demonstration of how easily the Skil Power Core 40 lawn mower cuts through long grass "anywhere between six to 10 inches long," eliminating the monotony and cutting down the time needed for lawn maintenance.

"You can see that the mower cuts right through the grass with no problems," the reviewer says. "I'm even pushing the mower with one hand because it's so easy to do, and it's so lightweight."

Perhaps the best aspect of the electric mower and other battery-powered tools is the environmental impact. Electric tools don't produce air pollution when operated, which is better for your health and helps combat the planet's overheating. Using a gas-powered mower for just one hour can produce as much harmful pollution as driving a car for about 350 miles, according to EPA data cited by Scientific American.

Also, as the reviewer pointed out, electric mowers are much easier on the ears.

"Another thing that I like about this mower is just how quiet it is, and that's because it doesn't have a traditional internal combustion engine," the reviewer said. "It's fully battery-powered, so it sounds more like a high-speed fan."

By posting the video, the reviewer even learned something. A commenter pointed out that they would benefit from using a bag with their mower because it would make lawn care even easier.

"Battery charge lasts longer if you bag as opposed to mulching," the commenter wrote. "I believe keeping the grass under the mower to be cut and recut works the motor harder than if you bag the grass just gets right out from under the deck allowing for the motor to run in a more relaxed manner thus the battery charge lasts longer."

"That's a great tip!" the reviewer responded. "I love this lawn mower still going strong and so easy to deal with vs gas."

