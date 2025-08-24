Lawn care professional gives honest review after testing out next-gen mower: 'Extremely smooth'

Using a gas-powered mower for an hour creates just as much planet-warming pollution as 11 new cars also running for the same amount of time, according to research, but luckily, if more people start making the switch to electric lawn equipment, we can make a big difference for the environment and our future in it.

A YouTuber and lawncare professional, Something 2LookAt (@Something2LookAt), shared a review of the Mighty Mow 21-inch cordless electric mower to their 102,000 followers and thoroughly tested it throughout the video.

In the video, the mower, which runs off two 20-volt lithium batteries, comes together easily. The cutting range is between one and three inches, and a single-lever bar allows you to adjust the front and back at the same time.

The lawncare professional also mentions the convenience of having bagging, mulching, and side-discharging options, as well as a self-propel feature. "This is a three-in-one mower. It bags … but it also has the mulch plug for mulching and then a side discharge shoot for side discharge," he said. "It's performing very well. It's extremely smooth." To make it even more convenient, it folds up easily after use.

Electric yard tools have shown themselves to be highly beneficial for households and the environment. In a study by Rewiring America, upgrading to electric alternatives for appliances like gas furnaces, water heaters, and clothes dryers would reduce air pollution by the amount of tons equivalent to taking 40 million cars off the road.

Electric mowers are also much quieter than the typical gas-powered mower.

Consumer Reports notes that during testing with noise scores of 0.5 to 5.5 (0.5 being poor), the gas models were the loudest, exceeding 85 decibels with scores of 0.5. The noisiest electric model was still significantly quieter with a noise score of 2.7. This makes a noticeable impact in neighborhoods where noise might be a concern.

Plus, these battery-powered mowers are cheaper to operate over their lifetime. They cost less to operate and maintain than gas ones, with no need to buy gasoline, oil, or spark plugs. Over time, that adds hundreds of dollars in savings for homeowners who mow regularly.

Switching to electric lawn care equipment is a simple, climate-friendly change that benefits the environment and also helps households save money in different areas. It helps keep the air clean, lowers household costs, and helps keep communities a little quieter.

"Looks good, especially for someone who can't afford a brand mower. And works well, thank you for another great demonstration," one user wrote under the review.

"I am an electric mower enthusiast. If you are just going electric for the first time transitioning to electric for the first time or have nothing but straight ahead flat mowing like on this video. [Then] this mower would be good with the steel deck," another commenter wrote. "The price is great also."

"Great video, nice mower!!!" A third commenter wrote.

