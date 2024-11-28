Woodcarver surprised after testing all-electric chainsaw against massive logs: 'That was like butter'

"I love my electric saw for what I do."

ChainsawJenna (@chainsawjenna), a content creator who makes intricate wood sculptures using a chainsaw, recently decided to test out "the biggest electric chainsaw that Stihl makes."

To see how the electric model would perform, Jenna cut through three types of wood: pine, gum, and oak. The electric chainsaw had no problem with any of them.

"That was like butter," Jenna said after cutting through the gum log.

Gas-powered yard equipment such as chainsaws, mowers, leaf blowers, and more are a shockingly large source of air pollution.

Unlike machines like gas-powered cars, which are at least forced to comply with some regulations around how much pollution they can produce, yard equipment is free to be as inefficient and pollution-spewing as it wants to be — and, as it turns out, that's a lot.

One hour of lawn mower use is equivalent to driving a car for 300 miles in terms of pollution output, and one hour of leaf blowing is equivalent to driving 1,100 miles, according to LawnStarter.

That's one of the reasons why many people are considering or have already switched from gas-powered equipment to electric, which is relatively new to the market and is still improving all the time.

In addition to producing less pollution, which is good for the health of our planet and all the living beings in your immediate vicinity, electric equipment can also save you money on fuel in the long run.

While not all the commenters on Jenna's video were on board, several indicated that they like their electric chainsaw or would be willing to consider making the switch.

"I love my electric saw for what I do," one commenter wrote.

"I have one. They definitely have their place. I am happy with the purchase," another wrote.

"Great for timbering in an HOA neighborhood," another commenter chimed in.

