Homeowner distraught as disputes with aggressive neighbor rapidly escalate: 'It's getting worse'

Your property is yours to decorate, unless your neighbor has anything to say about it.

One homeowner took to the Reddit group r/neighborsfromhell for some advice on dealing with their rude neighbor who is destroying their property.

"We have had problems with our neighbor for quite a while now, and it's getting worse," OP shared. "A while ago we had a dispute about property lines and how my mom was putting trees where a fence wasn't there in the front yard. He proceeded to remove all my mom's trees and plant his own on our side."

OP proceeded to say they measured their property and were correct; the neighbor had no right to cut down their trees and plant his own. The neighbor is constantly harassing OP's mother as well.

The neighbor also has a collection of junk cars that is overtaking his yard. "Insurance has constantly said his backyard is a fire safety hazard due to the amount of junk in the back." The cars are pushing on OP's fence, "making it bow."

"If anyone has any advice, it would help greatly," OP wrote.

Other Redditors have had their own horror stories dealing with nosy neighbors. One homeowner's trees were destroyed when their neighbor cut their own down. Another homeowner found their next door neighbor purposely littering on their porch. These careless acts not only cause property destruction, but can be dangerous to wildlife in the area.

Commenters shared their opinions on how OP could deal with the issue with their neighbor.

"Cameras, Non-emergency police line, Code enforcement, Lawyer. In that order," one wrote.

"City code enforcement is the way," another commenter agreed.

"Also, ask the fire department to review his property for code violations/hazards," another said.

"Don't forget both the state level of the EPA as well as the EPA itself," one commenter shared. "They both may take an interest in things as well. This is a more the merrier and all the better."

OP replied to the commenters to share their next steps.

"Thank you, we are going to call city code enforcement and the health department for an inspection in the morning [tomorrow]," they wrote. "Thank you guys for your help."

