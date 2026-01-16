Homeowner infuriated after discovering neighbor's malicious actions: 'He's doing it on purpose'

"At this point it's clear that he knows you don't like it."

Littering is rude — especially in your neighbor's yard.

A homeowner was unsure of how to deal with their neighbor's intentional, malicious littering and asked Redditors on r/neighborsfromhell on how to handle it.

"I live in a quiet townhouse complex and have a neighbor … who apparently thinks my front porch is his personal recycling bin," they wrote. "Over the past month, I've found at least six empty Heineken cans just sitting there."

The homeowner's neighbor has repeatedly left empty beer cans on their front porch, despite being asked several times to stop. Unfortunately, some neighbors take it upon themselves to make others' lives more difficult.

From excess garbage to poisoned gardens, nightmare neighbors usually don't fix their behavior on their own. That means homeowners have to call in landlords, HOAs, or even the police.

Littering is illegal and unethical. It's an inconvenience to clean up for the homeowner, and it's terrible for the environment.

In the U.S., there are over 50 billion pieces of litter alongside roadways and waterways, according to Keep America Beautiful. Litter can contaminate soil, harm or kill wildlife, and spread disease.

Aluminum is also very easy to recycle, and it isn't difficult at all to learn how to dispose of it properly.

While the homeowner didn't want to have to escalate the situation to their HOA, most commenters agreed it was the next step.

"At this point it's clear that he knows you don't like it and he's doing it on purpose," one user wrote. "… Once you have him on camera, go to the HOA and let them deal with him."

Another recommended that "if the cameras/signs … don't deter him from his littering, tell the HOA and the police, he's trespassing and littering and is a nuisance that is making you feel uncomfortable and unsafe in your own home."

"You've tried the polite way already, imho. Time for camera and HOA," a third user agreed.

