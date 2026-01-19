Homeowner devastated after neighbor's work crew wreaks havoc on property: 'I'm concerned'

A sad homeowner took to Reddit when a neighbor's tree-clearing company caused serious damage to their property.

The homeowner titled the Reddit post, "Neighbor cut trees down onto our mulberry tree."

They included five photos of the damage, writing in the caption, "Our neighbor hired a company to clear a forested area of trees entirely, and a lot fell onto our property, damaging a log box, a bush, and potentially our mulberry tree."

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



At the end of the caption, they said, "I'm concerned the mulberry tree got damaged and bummed about it since its been around for over 20 years."

Another Redditor commented about the tree potentially being an invasive species, like a white mulberry. But the homeowner clarified in a reply, "Its a red mulberry tree, native to our state. Delicious berries that I use every year!"

Hurting a tree on someone else's property is bad enough, but since this mulberry tree is native to the region, the damage could also harm the local ecosystem. Native plants and natural yards support local wildlife, offering habitats and food that help flora and fauna thrive.

Birds, squirrels, and other animals can eat the berries, and bugs or birds can live in or among the branches. A large, long-standing tree like this was likely providing resources for a wide variety of creatures.

The good news is that mulberry trees are quite resilient, and this one could survive or regrow after this incident. However, the homeowner still deserves justice for their lovely tree.

One commenter wasn't messing around and suggested, "Call a lawyer. Tree law is serious."

Another recommended going to the company first: "My first step would be to contact the company directly and seek restitution for the damage. if you don't like the amount get a lawyer or sue them in small claims court."

And one person offered some sympathy, writing, "I'm sorry you're having to go through that."

