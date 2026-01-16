Homeowner comes up with clever yard signs to tell neighbors to mind their own business: 'Some people are just bitter'

"[They] can't let people be happy and do their thing."

One gardener put up myriad native plant signs to make it clear to neighbors that their front yard was supposed to look wild.

The homeowner posted a picture of their new signage, which included two metal signs and two colorful flags, on Reddit.

Photo Credit: Reddit

One sign labeled the space a certified wildlife habitat, and the other said it was a protected area for pollinators. One flag asked people not to spray or mow the wildflowers, and the other explained why native plants are important.

"Someone stole my native plant garden flags, so I replaced them and added metal signs nailed to my fence," the homeowner explained. "Trying to make it clear to the neighbors that my front yard looks like this on purpose."

Stealing someone else's native plant signs is an odd thing to do. But some people don't understand the value of a natural lawn or wild garden.

Rewilding your landscape can make gardening easier. Native plants are more self-sufficient than other species. They require little to no weeding or watering, as they're naturally suited to their environment. This means you can spend less time and money on water, fertilizer, pest and weed control, and general upkeep.

A yard full of native plants also encourages whimsical visitors, such as hummingbirds, butterflies, and bees. You might even see a rare species, such as the monarch caterpillar one homeowner spotted, or an anole.

It all depends on where you live, as native plants will attract native species. By growing these plants, you support your local ecosystem, providing habitats and food for these creatures.

Even if your neighbors don't understand, you can enjoy the beauty, low maintenance, and thriving energy of a natural yard. Other Redditors adored the OP's signs and flags, and some were inspired to get their own.

"I like your flags," one person wrote. "Some people are just bitter and can't let people be happy and do their thing."

Someone else dubbed the space a "homegrown national park!!!"

And another person followed the OP's lead, saying, "Thanks to your post, I have now certified with the NWF and ordered two signs."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.