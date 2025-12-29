Woman shares clever trick using old spray bottle top: 'Such a great hack'

When it comes to everyday household products, simple tweaks can make a surprisingly big difference. One TikTok creator, Roxxy (@thatroxxynoxx), recently shared a clever fix for anyone tired of juggling multiple bottles or struggling with the messy application of isopropyl alcohol.

By repurposing an old spray-bottle attachment and attaching it directly to a bottle of rubbing alcohol, she demonstrates an easy way to streamline cleaning, acne care, and more. It's a low-effort, low-cost shift that solves an annoying but common problem: liquid products that are awkward to dispense and wasteful when poured.

The scoop

In the short video, Roxxy simply twists a spray-top attachment onto a standard bottle of isopropyl alcohol. That's it — no tools, no special equipment, just a leftover spray lid that fits the bottle threads.

The caption reads, "Health hack for acne, cleaning, and everything else," highlighting the many ways a basic spritzing mechanism makes everyday tasks faster and far less messy.

Using a spray top also delivers better control over how much product is used, which can help stretch a single bottle much longer.

Because spray attachments are often left over from empty cleaning products, this hack gives new purpose to something that might otherwise be tossed. Instead of buying an additional spray bottle or a premade alcohol spray, which usually costs more, consumers can reuse what they already have, saving a few dollars each time while also reducing clutter.

Over the course of a year, avoiding repeated purchases of extra bottles or ready-to-spray formulations can add up to noticeable savings for anyone who uses rubbing alcohol regularly for disinfecting or spot treatments.

How it's helping

For most consumers, the biggest advantage is convenience. A spray delivers quick, even coverage, reduces spills, and saves time during cleaning or personal care routines.

It also reduces product waste, since spraying typically uses less liquid than pouring.

From an environmental standpoint, reusing a spray attachment instead of buying a new container helps reduce plastic consumption. Small shifts like this can keep materials in use longer, which in turn reduces crowding in landfills and helps protect our oceans from pollution.

Because this hack relies entirely on items people often already have at home, it promotes both frugality and a lighter environmental footprint, two wins from one simple idea.

What everyone's saying

The comments section lit up with appreciation.

"Such a great hack," one person wrote, while another added, "Thank you for saving me a bottle."

