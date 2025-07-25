Mom sparks heated debate after expressing concern about harmful issue at grandma's house: 'Is there any way to cover it that makes it safe?'

Mother knows best. This mom sounded the alarm over the use of mulch in a play area built for her daughter.

"I know rubber mulch is made of recycled tires and who knows what else and is linked to cancer, it's the last thing I want my toddler to play on all day every day for two weeks."

"Is there any way to cover it that makes it safe," this worried mom asked, "or am I destined to play the most ungrateful daughter and the most evil fun hating grinch of a mother for the duration of these two weeks?"

The mother explained that the playground in question was at her mother's house in another country, where they were visiting for two weeks. Meaning well, the grandmother installed an expensive new playground on top of rubber mulch for her granddaughter to play on during their visit.

This worried mom is correct that rubber mulch isn't a safe surface for children. Research, published in the journal Chemosphere, about the presence of chemicals in rubber recycled tire playgrounds has found a "high content of toxic chemicals in these recycled materials." Rubber mulch can also get extraordinarily hot, melting in the sun, and is even flammable.

Responses were mixed. Many agreed that the surface is toxic, but most thought that two weeks of exposure wasn't a big deal.

"I think the risk of harm that this may cause your relationship with your mom by making a big deal out of it is far greater than the risk of harm of your daughter playing on rubber mulch," one commenter suggested.

"[Parents are] here to make sure they are as safe as possible but we can't control everything," a fellow concerned parent said.

While it's true that parents can't protect their children from everything dangerous, there is some serious evidence that rubber mulch is dangerous.

The Chemosphere-published study noted that even though rubber mulch is increasingly popular because it "constitutes a slip resistant, cushioned floor that prevents injuries in sporting activities and playgrounds," it is nonetheless made up of toxic materials — associated with cancer — and must be regulated.

"It is well known that rubber tire debris contains toxic compounds such as highly aromatic oils and other reactive additives," said researchers Llompart, et al.

They pointed out that while more research has been done on these toxic chemicals leaching into the earth, it's also a considerable concern that "the chemical exposure pathways, especially in the case of infants, can include dermal absorption, inhalation, and even ingestion, directly from the material."

While it will cost this well-meaning grandmother to remove the rubber mulch, that is the only safe choice. Any exposure to dangerous chemicals is too much, which is why these surfaces should be avoided at all costs. Widespread education about these materials is critical to prevent family members and school systems alike from falling into this trap.

While it will always be challenging to navigate how best to protect children, one thing is certain. Organic, living and natural materials will always be safer than synthetic ones. Natural lawns covered in native plants are an excellent play surface that also help to improve air quality.

Natural lawns are also better at subduing weed growth. It's a common misconception that rubber mulch is better at controlling weeds than other natural forms of xeriscaping, like wood chips.

Native plants also create a pollinator paradise, which is a wonderful way to improve a children's play area — butterflies and birds will mingle among the native flowers, creating a beautiful and educational area that is safe from toxic chemicals.

