Gardener issues warning after making expensive misstep in front yard: 'Honestly my biggest mistake as a homeowner'

One homeowner thought she had made the right choice after researching mulch options for her yard. But three years later, she says that decision left her with weeds, scattered rubber, and a yard full of regret.

In a recent TikTok, Maddie (@maddieandnugget) explained how she settled on rubber mulch for her landscaping needs just a few years ago. Despite being the type to "research to no end before making a decision," this choice turned out to be a costly misstep.

"It gets everywhere," she said in the video. "It embeds into my grass — and, of course, it's rubber so it's not going to go anywhere. When you mow, it bounces. There is rubber all over my yard now."

Not only has the rubber spread across her lawn, but the so-called weed barrier hasn't even worked as intended. Maddie said she's seen weeds grow through the rubber mulch since "week one."

"This was an expensive mistake," she said. "This is going to be a very exhausting mistake to clean up. I'm not even 100% sure how to dispose of this."

She added: "Honestly, my biggest mistake as a homeowner to date."

FROM OUR PARTNER Achieve extraordinary health and save 25% off with these clean vitamins and supplements Garden of Life’s clean vitamins and supplements are made with pure, whole-food ingredients to support your health and everyday wellbeing. You can boost your routine with bestselling probiotics, collagen, vitamins, and protein — all without synthetic ingredients, artificial flavors or colors, binders, or fillers. And for a limited time, get 25% off specific Garden of Life products with code Back2Garden. Learn more

Rubber mulch is often marketed as a durable, low-maintenance landscaping option — but it comes with serious environmental drawbacks. Often made from recycled tires, rubber mulch may seem like an eco-friendly reuse at first glance. But these rubber chips contain heavy metals, microplastics, and toxic chemicals that can leach into soil and waterways as the material breaks down.

Beyond pollution concerns, rubber mulch also falls short in performance. An article by the University of Illinois Extension notes that it's less effective at controlling weeds than organic mulches, and can even hinder the growth of nearby plants and trees. It's also highly flammable and notoriously difficult to extinguish if it catches fire.

Unlike organic mulches that decompose and enrich the soil, rubber mulch contributes no nutrients. Instead, it absorbs and radiates heat, which stresses plants and disrupts soil chemistry. Over time, rubber mulch chips can fragment into microplastics, creating long-lasting pollution that harms local ecosystems and biodiversity.

Maddie isn't the only one frustrated by rubber mulch. Her video resonated with other homeowners who had faced the same issues, with many chiming in to share their own long-term struggles. For some, the cleanup has stretched on for years.

"I'm still cleaning up rubber mulch from a previous homeowner, and I bought this home in 2017," one commenter wrote.

Others echoed Maddie's complaints about how messy and harmful the material can be.

"Hate that stuff," another commenter wrote. "Gets everywhere and poisons plants."

Determined not to make the same mistake again, Maddie said she's "committed to doing it right this time." She plans to switch to conventional wood mulch — a much better option for both her yard and the environment.

Organic mulch is hugely beneficial to any garden, helping regulate soil temperature and retain moisture. As it decomposes, wood mulch also enriches your dirt by releasing micronutrients that support healthy, nutrient-dense soil.

"There's no benefits to rubber mulch," Maddie said at the end of her video. "Get the regular stuff. Please."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.