Homeowner met with warnings over problematic landscaping plan: 'Toxic'

A homeowner got honest feedback on social media when they asked about the merits of an unusual mulch material.

In the post, they asked about the pros and cons of using rubber mulch and explained, "This would be to go where the kids are playing and with a playset/trampoline/playhouse on it."

Responders weren't in favor of using rubber mulch. One parent, all too familiar with the material's shortcomings, mentioned heat and the effect on their child's shoes. "I was so happy when our preschool switched out rubber mulch for regular mulch. It also smells awful in the heat!" they wrote.

Rubber mulch is a poor choice for gardening and playgrounds for several reasons. The first is its adverse effects on plant life. As the University of Illinois Extension explained, it damages and contaminates soil. Rubber mulch is also one of the worst choices for controlling weeds, and it's a mistake that can't easily be undone, as rubber mulch is extremely difficult to remove. As the commenter noted, the heat it absorbs is another big concern, as is the unpleasant smell.

Mulch made from organic materials such as bark, wood chips, and leaves is more effective for weed control and boosting the health of soil. There are also other natural ways to keep a garden in top condition. Upgrading to a natural lawn saves time, money, and effort while providing an ideal habitat for pollinators to thrive.

Other users spoke against using rubber. "It smells like rubber, it's hot, it's all over the grass," one said. Someone else cautioned, "It was very difficult to get out of clothes."

Another added a long list of the material's defects, explaining that rubber mulch is bad for children and plants and raises a plethora of environmental concerns. At the end of their response, they neatly summed it up: "Skip the toxic tire trash — go natural for safety & sustainability!"

