  • Home Home

Homeowner met with warnings over problematic landscaping plan: 'Toxic'

"It also smells awful in the heat!"

by Michael Muir
"It also smells awful in the heat!"

Photo Credit: iStock

A homeowner got honest feedback on social media when they asked about the merits of an unusual mulch material.

In the post, they asked about the pros and cons of using rubber mulch and explained, "This would be to go where the kids are playing and with a playset/trampoline/playhouse on it."

Responders weren't in favor of using rubber mulch. One parent, all too familiar with the material's shortcomings, mentioned heat and the effect on their child's shoes. "I was so happy when our preschool switched out rubber mulch for regular mulch. It also smells awful in the heat!" they wrote.

Rubber mulch is a poor choice for gardening and playgrounds for several reasons. The first is its adverse effects on plant life. As the University of Illinois Extension explained, it damages and contaminates soil. Rubber mulch is also one of the worst choices for controlling weeds, and it's a mistake that can't easily be undone, as rubber mulch is extremely difficult to remove. As the commenter noted, the heat it absorbs is another big concern, as is the unpleasant smell.

Mulch made from organic materials such as bark, wood chips, and leaves is more effective for weed control and boosting the health of soil. There are also other natural ways to keep a garden in top condition. Upgrading to a natural lawn saves time, money, and effort while providing an ideal habitat for pollinators to thrive.

Other users spoke against using rubber. "It smells like rubber, it's hot, it's all over the grass," one said. Someone else cautioned, "It was very difficult to get out of clothes."

FROM OUR PARTNER

Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation.

To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner.

Another added a long list of the material's defects, explaining that rubber mulch is bad for children and plants and raises a plethora of environmental concerns. At the end of their response, they neatly summed it up: "Skip the toxic tire trash — go natural for safety & sustainability!"

What's the hardest thing about taking care of your yard?

Mowing the lawn 🏡

Controlling weeds 🌿

Keeping pests at bay 🐿️

I don't have a yard 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.


Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Prosperous communities and personal comfort go hand in hand."
Home

New survey reveals surprising shift in homeowners' heating and A/C choices: 'We almost couldn't keep up with the demand'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x