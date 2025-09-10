Pet owner quickly removes new landscaping feature after learning about potential hazards: 'I'm not comfortable with the possibility'

Commenters were quick to chime in with support and suggestions.

A seemingly simple landscaping project turned into a bigger conversation after one pet owner decided to rip out part of her brand-new front yard makeover.

In a Facebook gardening group, homeowner Melody Paul shared photos of her freshly planted yard lined with rubber mulch … only to quickly post an update saying she was already pulling it out. Her reason for doing so was concerns about the health of her pet dog.

"Although I only used it to cover the back wall area, I'm not comfortable with the possibility of contaminating chemicals leaching into the soil, or being toxic to my dog," Paul wrote.

This unpleasant experience with rubber mulch is not uncommon. Rubber mulch is often marketed as low-maintenance and long-lasting, but experts warn it comes with big drawbacks. Many homeowners are unaware of this material's harms until after the job is already done.

Rubber mulch can leach harmful chemicals like microplastics, retain heat that harms plants, and even catch fire in hot weather. On top of all of this, it's also ineffective at keeping the surrounding plant life healthy, as it supplies no nutrients. For families with kids or pets, those risks often outweigh the convenience.

Instead of synthetic fillers, many homeowners are opting for natural lawn alternatives, like xeriscaping with native plants or rocks. If you're unsure what plants are native to your particular area, you can always use the National Wildlife Federation's native plant finder.

These options cut down on upkeep and water bills, and they also create a healthier ecosystem for pollinators, who in turn protect our food supply. Even replacing part of a traditional lawn with substitutes like buffalo grass or clover can make a difference.

Fellow group members were quick to chime in with support and suggestions.

One encouraged, "You could put a beautiful bird bath and a bird feeder in there."

Another added, "Research native dwarf grasses for your area. They are colorful, low water needs, require little maintenance."

