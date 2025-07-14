Home gardener warned after sharing video of harmful landscaping mistake: 'I would not recommend using it'

A YouTube Short about using rubber mulch in a home garden has sparked a wide conversation about lawn care and unexpected risks.

In the video, the poster, Garden4 Parker (@Garden4Parker), shared their use of rubber mulch to cover a part of their garden.

"The plants seem so healthy growing in this stuff," the uploader shared. They also noticed that since using rubber mulch, their zinnias had less disease (powdery mildew) on them.

"My zinnias that grew in this were so happy, so I'm wondering if this is something I should expand maybe into my strawberries," they added.

The gardener then asked viewers for feedback on using rubber mulch, but not everyone thought it was a good idea.

Viewers shared their concerns about using rubber mulch.

"Rubber mulch does prevent pests and fungus, but I would not recommend using it around anything you plan on consuming due to the possibility of contamination from chemicals," one user shared.

While rubber mulch — typically made from recycled rubber tires or crumb rubber — is accessible, low-maintenance, and resists mold and pests, it comes with tradeoffs.

A 2017 combustibility study done by the University of Nevada Cooperative Extension found that shredded rubber or rubber mulch produced the greatest flame height and temperature among various mulch types, making it a fire hazard.

Also, unlike organic mulch, rubber mulch doesn't decompose, and it may leach harmful chemicals into the soil.

The impact of rubber goes beyond the garden. It also affects the ecosystem. For instance, earthworm survival is affected when exposed to soil that contains rubber. Moreover, exposure to rubber leachates from car rubber can adversely impact aquatic environments and hinder the growth of algae, mussels, and fish.

For gardeners aiming to build healthy and safe yards, rubber mulch may not be the best option.

Gardeners can instead choose native plants and eco-friendlier options like clover and buffalo grass to reduce water use, cut down on upkeep, lower costs, and support pollinators, which are critical to the food supply.

Even just replacing a part of the lawn with these can make a difference, and for some, that could mean protecting their health and peace of mind.

As one commenter warned, rubber mulch is "being banned in the U.K. because it causes cancer. Yet people use it on kids' play areas and plant bedding. The U.S. [seems] to just not care. I wish you good health, I would not use this myself."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.