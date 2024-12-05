Tenant shares dilemma with outdoor upkeep after landlord neglects landscaping issue: 'It's a trash plant'

Across the country, many property owners limit their tenants' ability to modify outdoor spaces.

A renter's dilemma about managing invasive plants sparked a discussion on Reddit.

The resident of Northeast Ohio explained that chronic pain prevents them from removing non-native flowering shrubs, called Rose of Sharon, despite their wanting to replace them with native roses.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"If I wasn't in pain they'd have been removed and replaced with native roses many moons ago," they wrote, adding that their landlord's only garden maintenance is mowing the lawn.

This situation reflects a growing trend: Across the country, many property owners limit their tenants' ability to modify outdoor spaces, even when those changes could benefit local ecosystems and save money through reduced water usage and maintenance requirements.

While Rose of Sharon isn't considered among the most aggressive invasive species, it can spread through seed production. However, according to gardening experts who responded to the post, regular mowing can effectively control its spread. This makes it manageable in rental properties where basic lawn maintenance occurs.

The good news for renters with non-native plants is that flowering species can provide some ecological benefits. Though they don't support native insects, these plants can still offer nectar for pollinators such as some bee species.

The Reddit community offered reassurance for other renters in similar situations.

"It's a trash plant. But if you're renting, you really shouldn't worry about it. I control mine from spreading by mowing the grass that's around them. The seeds don't make it very far and the seedlings don't survive a lawnmower," one commenter shared.

Another gardener noted: "I see bees visit the flowers. They spread like mad though. If you get em small they're real easy to pull."

When it comes to sustainable gardening practices, perfect shouldn't be the enemy of good. As this discussion reflects, it's possible to protect the environment even in the face of practical limitations. When removal isn't an option, we can still manage existing plants responsibly.

