Frugal homeowner reveals hack to keep heating costs down this winter: 'It does help quite a bit'

A frugal homeowner has revealed an easy hack they use for keeping their home warmer without breaking the bank.

The scoop

The homeowner, from the United Kingdom, posted in the r/Frugal subreddit explaining how they are thinking about using a DIY solution to help retain heat in their living room during the winter.

The homeowner added that they have open-plan living and dining room areas, which cost a lot to heat during colder months. To combat this, they have considered using dust sheets and their support poles to help reduce the size of the room. They explained that this would cost around £100 ($134) to do and would help contain the heat.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Do it! I do this in a couple of places in my house. Sure it's not perfect but it does help quite a bit," one commenter replied. Others suggested that the homeowner could also consider installing curtains for a similar cost to help reduce the space and retain heat.

How it's helping

Finding ways to insulate your home and retain heat can help significantly reduce heating bills while keeping you warmer during cold weather spells. Installing room dividers, such as dust sheets or curtains, can help retain heat and improve energy efficiency within a home.

By sectioning off larger spaces, room dividers help contain heat in the areas that are being used most frequently, preventing warm air from spreading into unused or less occupied rooms. This means your heating system doesn't have to work as hard to maintain a comfortable temperature, resulting in lower energy consumption.

Exploring additional ways to weatherize your home, such as adding insulation to your attic or walls and ensuring the seals around doors and windows are tight, can help reduce drafts and heat loss. These simple improvements could save you up to $300 a year while making your home warmer and more comfortable.

Lowering your energy bills also benefits the environment by reducing the harmful pollution created during heat production.

What everyone's saying

Several commenters were on board with the homeowner's idea, while others had tips of their own.

One commenter suggested using curtains to divide the room, writing: "Ceiling curtain rods with heavy/insulated drapes. It will look nice, and will be easy to open the room up when you want to."

Another explained how they reduce heat loss by sealing windows, using rugs, and moving furniture away from drafts.

