Home maintenance expert shares money-saving tips to prep for cool weather: 'I need to do this'

DIY expert Casey Finn (@diyplaybook) recently shared a simple money-saving tip to her TikTok followers.

The scoop

"Let's get your home winter-ready," she wrote in the video caption. Casey then showed how to install weather stripping around a front door.

The process was super straightforward. She started by removing the old door sweep with the help of a crowbar. Then she measured the length of the bottom of the door and cut the new door sweep to size. With a few screws, she was able to get it installed no problem.

The old weather stripping was even easier to deal with. These are tucked into the door frame and can be removed easily with a pull. Casey simply pushed the new ones into place, ensuring they were secured behind the trim. Installing stripping around windows is just about as easy.

How it's helping

Autumn is the perfect time to start weatherizing your home. Simple upgrades like this can prevent heat from leaving the home. The EPA estimates up to 10% of a home's heat can be lost from leaks and poor insulation. By plugging these gaps, residents end up saving money on utility bills thanks to smart insulation. These measures also reduce pollution.

Whenever less energy needs to be spent on heating, it means less gas is being burned either in the home or elsewhere on the grid. Buildings crank out a lot of atmospheric pollution, but cutting it down can help curb destructive weather patterns, such as floods, heatwaves, and droughts. Those trends cause significant damage to homes in the long run and have led to a growing insurance crisis.

Heat pumps are a great way to further improve home heating efficiency. They work in both the summer and winter, and their high efficiency means saving on average $400 annually. Mitsubishi can connect homeowners to local, vetted HVAC professionals who can provide a quote on a high-quality heat pump system.

What everyone's saying

Casey's TikTok followers were thankful for the tips on weather-stripping doors so they're prepped for the winter.

"I literally need to do this ty!" said one community member.

"Thank you, I need to do this and having no one to teach you these things makes what is simple, overwhelming… I appreciate your turorials!" replied another.

