Renter shares easy trick that helps cut heating costs in winter: 'This helped out a lot'



Keeping your house warm in the winter can be an expensive endeavor, but one TikToker has an easy hack to keep the cold at bay.

The scoop

BayybeD (@xoxobayybed) shares slice-of-life content on their TikTok account. In one clip, they showed a simple way they are keeping their home warmer this winter. All you need is a sheet or blanket and a couple of nails.

The creator noticed that the doors leading out of their apartment were quite leaky and letting in cold drafts. So they hung a top sheet in the doorway between their living room and entryway.

After a couple of days, they noticed that their home was significantly warmer. "I was keeping my house between 68 and 70, and for the past two nights, I've been able to keep my house at 66 degrees through the night," they said.

They also mentioned that if you pick a cute sheet, pulling it up or to the side can add some lovely decoration.

How it's helping

Tips such as this one can help you lower your monthly bills. According to EnergyHub, "You can generally save 3% on your heating bill for each degree that you turn your thermostat down during the winter." Depending on the size of your home and your costs, these savings could really add up.

This is one of many ways to keep your energy bills down. If you own your home, you can work toward weatherizing it. There may be an upfront cost, but it can save you hundreds of dollars a year. According to The Cool Down's guide to weatherizing your home, "You'll cut almost $300 a year on energy costs and can save even more with weatherization tax credits."

In addition to weatherizing spaces such as your attic and basement, you can try more renter-friendly hacks. Doorstops and towels can help with leaky doors. You can use insulation film on your drafty windows, and there are even ways to make your outlets more airtight.

What everyone's saying

TikTokers were thrilled to learn a simple way to keep their energy bills down.

"I have put the plastic shrink on my windows because a lot of air comes in from the outside in my windows. It makes a huge difference," wrote one commenter.

Another was thankful for this hack, saying: "Great idea! This helped out a lot. I used some old insulated/thermal curtains instead of sheets. It works great. No more breeze."

Someone else suggested another way to keep cold air out: "Get weatherstripping for extra seals around the door."

